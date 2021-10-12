This New Travel Steamer Is Also an Iron — and a Scandinavian Design Object

Since when can a travel steamer be a statement piece? These appliances can be game-changing, but they don't exactly require their own aesthetic point of view; the category is dominated by chunky nozzles, unwieldy water tanks, and translucent plastic. My travel steamer is a gadget meant to be relied on, but not necessarily enjoyed.

Steamery, a Stockholm-based clothing-care company with an eye toward contemporary design, wants to change that.

"We have always been inspired by Scandinavian minimalism," CEO and co-founder Frej Lewenhaupt told Travel + Leisure. "We see our product as art — with great functions."

It may sound like a lofty way to describe a travel steamer, but this balance of aesthetics and functionality is part of a larger philosophy of how we should think about what we wear. When the company began in 2014, the Steamery founders hoped to inspire consumers to think differently about their clothes: to see apparel and textiles as things to be maintained and cared for, and for that intentionality to become part of a larger practice of sustainability.

"Today we buy way too many clothes, wash them too often or in the wrong way, and throw them out way too early," says Lewenhaupt. "We want to slow down these unsustainable patterns."

Caring for our clothes in the right way can help them look better, longer — a small way to reorient ourselves away from fast fashion.

Steamery Cirruc no. 3 Credit: Courtesy of Steamery

Steamery started out, of course, by focusing on steamers, both packable handheld models and more powerful floor-standing steamers for the home. More recently, it has expanded to carry a range of laundry and textile-care products, from clean-lined lint brushes to egg-shaped fabric shavers to oud- or cedar-scented detergent.

With its latest release, Steamery goes back to the product that started it all — with some notable upgrades. As the name would suggest, the Cirrus No.3 Iron Steamer is a combination iron and steamer, a hybrid idea the team tinkered with for more than three years. The compact device can steam about three garments on a full water tank, but for stubborn wrinkles or to attain a more pressed effect, the mouthpiece heats up to do double duty as an ironing plate. (The steamer also comes with a "wearable ironing tool," essentially a mitt to help smooth the fabric, and a heat-proof mouthpiece cover for protection when the iron surface is still hot.)

But despite these and other additions to their previous handheld model — the Cirrus No.3 is also smaller than its predecessors, with a longer cord and a shorter heating time — the product itself remains as visually appealing as a travel steamer likely ever could be. (Lewenhaupt describes it as "a sculptural object that could fit right into any modern home.")