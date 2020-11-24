Apple Watch Users Can Now Play Spotify Without an iPhone

Apple Watch users, rejoice! You can soon bump your favorite tunes right from your device, even if your iPhone is nowhere in sight.

Earlier this month, TechCrunch confirmed early reports by 9to5 Mac that Spotify is indeed rolling out support for standalone streaming on its Apple Watch app. TechCrunch noted that testing began back in September, but now it’s rolling out to users everywhere.

This means users will soon have the ability to listen to both music or podcasts via the Spotify app with either a Wi-Fi connection or over cellular alone. They will not need to be tethered to an iPhone to listen. Instead, users will be able to stream directly to their Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch. “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

Spotify notes in its support document, “In addition to streaming Spotify directly from your wrist*, you can also control playback of Spotify, with the Spotify Connect feature built-in you can select which device you want to play Spotify on and select anything to play from your recently played tracks.” It added, users can also control volume, skip track, and more right from the device.

According to The Verge, the Spotify streaming feature requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, watchOS 6.0 or later, a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.