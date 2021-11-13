Shoppers Say This Tabletop Fireplace Is the Key to an Effortlessly Elevated Space for the Holidays

When the colder months arrive, is there anything better than cozying up next to a warm fireplace? The crackle of the flames, the radiating warmth, the dreamy orange glow — the thought alone has us longing for a snowy winter day. But let's face it: In the year 2021, fireplaces aren't as mainstream as they once were. Many townhomes and apartment units are built without them, and even fireplaces built into houses are now often reduced to decorations.