Shoppers Say This Tabletop Fireplace Is the Key to an Effortlessly Elevated Space for the Holidays
When the colder months arrive, is there anything better than cozying up next to a warm fireplace? The crackle of the flames, the radiating warmth, the dreamy orange glow — the thought alone has us longing for a snowy winter day. But let's face it: In the year 2021, fireplaces aren't as mainstream as they once were. Many townhomes and apartment units are built without them, and even fireplaces built into houses are now often reduced to decorations.
If your home isn't equipped with a fireplace — or even if it is — a handy tabletop fireplace is the perfect stylish-yet-functional piece to elevate your space this holiday season. That's why this versatile Colsen option, available for $75 on Amazon, is at the top of our wish lists.
Standing at just 3.5 inches tall and 5 inches wide, Colsen's modern, concrete tabletop fireplace packs a powerful punch. It's compact enough to fit in virtually any home, yet its large flame gives off plenty of heat and light. And because the fireplace uses isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) as fuel, it's completely mess-free and easy to light and extinguish. Talk about a no-hassle setup. It's no wonder hundreds of Amazon shoppers left the portable fire pit a perfect five-star rating, raving that it's "cozy and romantic" and makes a "one-of-a-kind gift."
One called it "incredible" and wrote, "I had this portable fire pit going and the family loved it. It is so convenient when it's raining outside or the weather doesn't permit you to start a fire in an outside pit. The alcohol burns for about an hour which is [the] perfect time to roast some marshmallows with the family. "
While it's a great addition to a living or dining room table, the fireplace can be used outside, too — especially if your outdoor space isn't quite spacious enough for a standard fire pit. Chilly, windy nights are no match for its durable flame, and some people noted that they actually prefer it for outdoor use."
Took my portable fire pit on vacation this past week and it was a hit!" another reviewer said. "Made s'mores and it lit up our patio perfectly. It's clean, and best of all it's smokeless. It will certainly be traveling with us everywhere we go!"
If you want to create a cozy, inviting ambience this holiday season, nothing will deliver like a tabletop fireplace. And with Colsen's tiny powerhouse serving as your home's statement piece, you're sure to score some compliments from guests.