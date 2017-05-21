This tiny camper that turns into a boat is the summer accessory you need

Let's go to the lake.
By Andrea Romano May 21, 2017
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Sealander

You don’t have to choose between your camping and sailing weekend.

Germany’s Sealander camper, a cozy trailer-hitched camper that conveniently turns into a lake-worthy houseboat with a few minor adjustments.

So if you have no space to pitch a tent, just use all that open water on the nice, calm lake. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting ashes from the fire pit getting in your sleeping bag.

Related: These bubble-gum pink lakes are one of nature's most unusual natural wonders

The Sealander is made for both sitting dry under the stars, with its convertible sunroof, or taking a quick dip with its built-in handrail and ladder. The camper is only 1,100 lb., so it’s easy to tow, as well.

The only drawback is that you can’t exactly throw a huge house party. The interior is only 13 square feet and has seating for six people. Seating also folds out into a bed. It doesn’t sound too comfortable for the entire family to enjoy at one time, but it’s probably great for a romantic getaway.

Credit: Courtesy of Sealander

What it lacks in seating space, the Sealander makes up for in storage. The interior can be customized to include a fridge, a grill or even a toilet. Now you never have to leave your camper.

Related: 13 places to see the bluest water in the world

The tiny camper can drive at about 5 miles per hour, but it’s only intended for getting out to the water. Sadly, it’s not recommended to cruise the waves.

Credit: Courtesy of Sealander

Of course, the cost for the perfect compact summer vacation currently runs just below $30,000 CAD (about $22,000 USD).

Currently, the Sealander is only available in Europe and Canada, but according to Maxim, the company meets safety standards for countries worldwide.

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com