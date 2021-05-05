Hikers, Campers, and Travelers Use This ‘Game Changing’ Device for Bathroom Emergencies
That Gatorade commercial with Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan going head-to-head to the tune of the now-iconic "Anything You Can Do" jingle was my favorite growing up. The unapologetic representation of a competitive and empowered woman going up against the best male athlete alive was intoxicatingly inspiring to a 5-year-old me. It showed me that I didn’t have to put up with the injustices I faced from my two older brothers, even if the greatest injustice was not being able to pee standing up.
The idea that my brothers had the freedom to just go wherever and whenever they needed to just did not sit right when I was young, and to be honest, it still doesn’t. But the legendary commercial was just remade, and portable female urination devices are aplenty these days — like this Amazon shopper-approved one by Pitch Trek.
To buy: amazon.com, from $14
Chances are you’ve found yourself in a situation where your only option is “popping a squat.” While this works just fine if you’re camping out in the middle of nowhere, it’s not always a safe (or legal) option if the urge hits you on a populated hiking trail. This is where having a pee funnel is “a game changer,” according to shoppers.
You don’t even have to fully remove your pants to relieve yourself with the little silicone device. You simply hold it against your pubic area to create a seal and well, go. It’s reusable and odor-resistant, and all you have to do is shake it dry and wash with soap and water when you store it.
Pitch Trek’s portable urination device is changing the way shoppers are experiencing travel and the outdoors. More than 800 perfect reviews have already been written for it.
“I was eager to try this product as I am always driving cross country with my husband and I was always an inconvenience having to stop at gas stations to use the bathroom,” one reviewer said. “Now, I can pee on the side of the road, too! As soon as I got it I ran outside to try it out and it was everything as I expected it to be. I can’t wait to take this on our pack trips!”
I may not be going against the world’s top male athletes anytime soon, but the satisfaction of being able to pee standing up while I’m hiking is justice enough. If you’d like the same pee equality, head to Amazon to get the “must-have road trip item” shoppers are swearing by. =
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.