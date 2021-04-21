This New Apple Product Is the Secret to Never Losing Your Passport or Keys Again

This week, Apple announced a range of new products that will delight tech-lovers anywhere. But, there's one product in particular travelers may want to pick up ASAP: The Airtag.

The AirTag may soon become your favorite accessory because it helps you keep track of all those little things that seem to go missing. All you need to do is stick the receiver on the object you want to track (think keys, handbags, remotes, or even passports while traveling) and download Apple's Find My app, so you can always locate your goods.

Apple Airtags Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Once activated, the device employs Precision Finding, which uses "sound, haptics, and visuals" to help people determine where exactly their item is. Or, Apple notes, if an item with an AirTag has been lost, it can be placed in Lost Mode, and "the user will be notified when it's in range or when it has been located by the Find My network." Don't worry if it takes a while, the Airtag comes with a battery life that can last for over a year. It's also water-resistant just in case. Want it to look cuter on your bag? Apple's got you covered there too, with accessories like its Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring, which can all easily attach to bags and more.

"We're excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives," Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing, shared in a statement. "With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone."

AirTag will be available for purchase in a single pack for $29 and four packs for $99 starting Friday, April 30.

Of course, this isn't the only thing new product from Apple. The company also announced the All-new iMac (starting at $1,299) which now comes in a multitude of colors including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, which will absolutely give you early 2000s iMac flashbacks.

Apple iMac Credit: Courtesy of Apple