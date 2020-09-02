This High-tech Face Mask Has a Battery-powered Air Purifier and Disinfecting UV-LED Lights

As the world adjusts to the “new normal” in the wake of COVID-19, companies are developing innovative ways to integrate face mask mandates seamlessly into everyday life. Some are developed for extra comfort, some transform into a neck scarf, others have nifty technological features like translation software. And now there’s a face mask that comes with a battery-powered air purifier inside.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, debuted by LG last week, is built with two fans, one on either side of the face, that circulate purified air into the mask. The battery is capable of running for eight hours on the mask’s lowest setting and two hours at its highest. A sensor within the mask detects the rate of the wearer’s breathing and adjusts the speed of the fan accordingly “to make breathing effortless,” according to an LG press release.

Image zoom Courtesy of LG

The mask filters out 99.95 percent of airborne particles. Although the company makes no claims about the mask’s effectiveness against COVID-19, its H13 HEPA filters are capable of filtering out particles as small as 0.1 microns. The coronavirus measures approximately 0.125 microns in diameter, according to the National Public Health Emergency Collection, which falls within the limits of what can be filtered out.

The mask is also equipped with UV-LED lights to kill germs and a charging case and users can connect their mask to a mobile app to receive alerts for when it’s time to change filters. According to LG, every aspect of the mask from the filters to the ear straps is replaceable and recyclable.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said in a statement. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

The mask will be available for purchase “in select markets” late this year, although information about pricing or where it will be available has not yet been released.