Because even kids need to get around in style.

Hyundai Just Made an Electric Car for Kids That Can Read Their Emotions

With this new “toy,” your kid is going to be the envy of every child (and adult) on the block.

According to Hypebeast, Hyundai is introducing a new electric car for kids that is based on the company’s full-sized futuristic “45” design that it unveiled in 2019. So now the parents and the kids can go cruising around the neighborhood together.

The new, tiny car (which is made of wood) features the same kinetic cube lamp design, which is the reason for it’s slightly angular look, except it’s much, much smaller. Kids sit in a single seat, and the car is powered by two 24-volt DC motors that can reach up to 4.3 mph, according to Hypebeast. There may even be some adults who might think this kid’s car is too fancy for them.

“Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster. To boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car,” the company said in a statement on the Hyundai website.

Also like it’s larger parent, the tiny car uses Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology, which recognizes facial expressions, to adjust music, lighting, and other environmental controls based on the child driver’s emotions. If only more cars could do this -– there would be no more road rage.

The driver’s vitals, including heart rate and breathing, can even be monitored using sensors, according to the Robb Report.

The minicar measures about 4.5 feet in length, 2.7 feet in width and height, and 2.2 feet in the rear and front axles. While it’s not officially on the market yet, the car concept shows it will have “Performance Blue” paint and orange details throughout, according to the Robb Report.

Although pricing and a release date are not known, you can expect to pay a pretty steep price if your kid puts this on their wishlist. More information can be found on the Hyundai website.