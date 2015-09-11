The Best New Camping Gear for the Casual Explorer

By Danielle Bufalini September 11, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Pendleton
If you're more interested in enjoying the great outdoors than conquering them, we suggest pitching your tent somewhere between “roughing it” and glamping. Before hitting the trail, consider our picks to help get you started on your way.
Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Shelter Supply Co. Meriwether Tent

Credit: Shelter Supply Co.

Once the fire dies down and all the tales have been told, retire to a spacious escape that can accommodate four to six adults. The chic canvas abode is water resistant and boasts plenty of screened windows, vents, and a door so fresh air can flow freely as you dream of tomorrow’s adventure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Stephen Kenn Travel Cocktail Kit

Credit: Stephen Kenn

When a case of beer simply won’t do, set yourself up with this leather and canvas bag with nine empty vessels that are waiting to be filled with your swill of choice. Cheers to redefining the mini bar.

3 of 14

UE Roll Speaker

Credit: Ultimate Ears

We’re all for unplugging and limiting technology on the trail, but this speaker is too good to leave behind. Surprisingly big sound flows via Bluetooth (connects up to 65 feet from the source) through the rugged-but-petite disc that’s waterproof, houses a nine-hour rechargeable battery, and bungees to your gear for music on the move.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Kangaroo Light

Credit: © MoMA 2011

Small, portable, and rechargeable, this hexagon won’t exactly light up the sky, but it will provide the right amount of ambient glow, should you need to set the mood in your tent or step away from the campsite on a solo mission.

5 of 14

Prospector Co. Compressed Towel Tablets

Credit: Prospector Co.

Ideal for any travel bag—camping or otherwise—this pint-sized jar houses six tablets that expand to the size of a dish towel when you add warm water.

6 of 14

Best Made Company Straight Hold Hatchet

Credit: Best Made

Barely over a pound in weight, you’ll hardly notice this slight-but-dutiful tool in your knapsack. Once unpacked however, you’ll have a hard time ignoring its sleek design as it makes quick work of fallen branches and brush.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Mon Oncle V2 Barbecue

Credit: Mon Oncle

Grill up today’s fresh catch—or the burgers and dogs packed in the cooler—on version two of this handsome grill. It’s as sleek as the original and still carries like a briefcase, but is a full eight pounds lighter for maximum portability.

8 of 14

Sanborn Fire Starter Kit

Credit: Sanborn

No campsite is complete without a requisite campfire. To help you heat things up in a hurry, tote along Sanborn’s kit, which includes Cedar fire-starters, matches, a match safe, and kindling.

9 of 14

Pierrepont Hicks Dunoon Parka

Credit: Peirrepont

Finding outerwear that’s chic enough for the everyday urban explorer, but practical enough for a trek into the woods, is no easy task. Thankfully, the husband-and-wife duo behind Pierrepont Hicks came to the rescue with a unisex parka that’s water repellant and features plenty of pockets, dual zippers, adjustable Velcro cuffs, and a drawcord waist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance Insect Repellent

Credit: Aromaflage

Tell your uninvited guests to bug off. Boasting notes of cardamom, cedar wood, and spruce, this all-natural fragrance (free of DEET, parabens, and sulfates) works double duty to repel insects with vanillin—an extract of the vanilla bean—and plant-based essential oils.

11 of 14

Waxed Canvas Travel Chair

Credit: Kauffman

If you want to guarantee that you'll have the best seat at your next outdoor gathering, it would be wise to fold up this flat-pack chair made of ash wood and waxed canvas and bring it with you.

12 of 14

S’more Roaster

Credit: Shop Terrain

Make preparing everyone’s favorite campfire staple even easier with a handy roaster—just stack, fire, and serve. Come lunchtime, it works just as well for toasting sandwiches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Helio Pressure Shower

Credit: Helio

If you’re willing to forgo certain amenities like makeup and Netflix, but refuse to go off the beaten path without the guarantee of a quick shower, don’t fret: the Helio will literally have you covered with five to seven minutes of pressurized water.

14 of 14

Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket

Credit: Pendleton

Keep cozy with a striped classic from heritage brand, Pendleton. The wool-cotton blend blanket will get plenty of year-round use, as it’s just as warm and welcoming at the campsite as it is splayed on your bed at home.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle Bufalini