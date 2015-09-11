The Best New Camping Gear for the Casual Explorer
Shelter Supply Co. Meriwether Tent
Once the fire dies down and all the tales have been told, retire to a spacious escape that can accommodate four to six adults. The chic canvas abode is water resistant and boasts plenty of screened windows, vents, and a door so fresh air can flow freely as you dream of tomorrow’s adventure.
Stephen Kenn Travel Cocktail Kit
When a case of beer simply won’t do, set yourself up with this leather and canvas bag with nine empty vessels that are waiting to be filled with your swill of choice. Cheers to redefining the mini bar.
UE Roll Speaker
We’re all for unplugging and limiting technology on the trail, but this speaker is too good to leave behind. Surprisingly big sound flows via Bluetooth (connects up to 65 feet from the source) through the rugged-but-petite disc that’s waterproof, houses a nine-hour rechargeable battery, and bungees to your gear for music on the move.
Kangaroo Light
Small, portable, and rechargeable, this hexagon won’t exactly light up the sky, but it will provide the right amount of ambient glow, should you need to set the mood in your tent or step away from the campsite on a solo mission.
Prospector Co. Compressed Towel Tablets
Ideal for any travel bag—camping or otherwise—this pint-sized jar houses six tablets that expand to the size of a dish towel when you add warm water.
Best Made Company Straight Hold Hatchet
Barely over a pound in weight, you’ll hardly notice this slight-but-dutiful tool in your knapsack. Once unpacked however, you’ll have a hard time ignoring its sleek design as it makes quick work of fallen branches and brush.
Mon Oncle V2 Barbecue
Grill up today’s fresh catch—or the burgers and dogs packed in the cooler—on version two of this handsome grill. It’s as sleek as the original and still carries like a briefcase, but is a full eight pounds lighter for maximum portability.
Sanborn Fire Starter Kit
No campsite is complete without a requisite campfire. To help you heat things up in a hurry, tote along Sanborn’s kit, which includes Cedar fire-starters, matches, a match safe, and kindling.
Pierrepont Hicks Dunoon Parka
Finding outerwear that’s chic enough for the everyday urban explorer, but practical enough for a trek into the woods, is no easy task. Thankfully, the husband-and-wife duo behind Pierrepont Hicks came to the rescue with a unisex parka that’s water repellant and features plenty of pockets, dual zippers, adjustable Velcro cuffs, and a drawcord waist.
Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance Insect Repellent
Tell your uninvited guests to bug off. Boasting notes of cardamom, cedar wood, and spruce, this all-natural fragrance (free of DEET, parabens, and sulfates) works double duty to repel insects with vanillin—an extract of the vanilla bean—and plant-based essential oils.
Waxed Canvas Travel Chair
If you want to guarantee that you'll have the best seat at your next outdoor gathering, it would be wise to fold up this flat-pack chair made of ash wood and waxed canvas and bring it with you.
S’more Roaster
Make preparing everyone’s favorite campfire staple even easier with a handy roaster—just stack, fire, and serve. Come lunchtime, it works just as well for toasting sandwiches.
Helio Pressure Shower
If you’re willing to forgo certain amenities like makeup and Netflix, but refuse to go off the beaten path without the guarantee of a quick shower, don’t fret: the Helio will literally have you covered with five to seven minutes of pressurized water.
Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket
Keep cozy with a striped classic from heritage brand, Pendleton. The wool-cotton blend blanket will get plenty of year-round use, as it’s just as warm and welcoming at the campsite as it is splayed on your bed at home.