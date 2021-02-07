The 8 Best Portable Ice Makers for Camping Trips, Kitchen Countertops, and More

Most of the portable ice machines on this list produce about 28 pounds of ice or less in 24 hours. If you’re looking for an option that’s bigger and even more efficient, go for this large (but still portable) ice maker by Euhomy that can produce 40 pounds per day. It whips out 24 ice cubes in every batch, and each cycle takes anywhere from 12 to 18 minutes. The water tank holds enough liquid for up to 120 ice cubes, and just like some other models on this list, it’ll recycle the water from any melted cubes so nothing goes to waste. Plus, there’s a convenient eight-hour timer function: set it in the morning and you’ll have ice ready right as you get back home. “We have a fairly large family and occasionally entertain. When the day calls for a little extra ice or a lot, this little machine meets the challenge,” one customer wrote. “We have had it running almost continuously for over two months and have had to do zero maintenance beyond typical cleaning.”

To buy: amazon.com, $210 (originally $260)