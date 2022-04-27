The Best Car Phone Mounts
A good car phone mount is as integral to a good road trip experience as cup holders and a new Spotify playlist; in other words, it's a requirement. There are a few reasons for this, but the biggies are that they allow you to see your phone's GPS while you're driving and remain hands-free on the road.
Our favorite of the lot is the Loncaster Car Phone Holder, because it's super easy to use, allows you to view your screen horizontally, and efficiently sticks to the dash pad. However, our list also includes plenty of options for those who prefer car mounts that clip to the vent, stick to the windshield, or adhere to your cup holder.
- Best Overall: Loncaster Car Phone Holder at Amazon
- Best for Up-close Viewing: JunDa Car Phone Holder at Walmart
- Best Budget: Penom Magnetic Car Phone Mount at Amazon
- Best for Keeping Your Phone Cool: Aukey Car Phone Mount at Walmart
- Best for Wireless Charging: Mankiw Wireless Car Charger at Amazon
- Best Simple Option: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount at Target
- Best for Protecting Your Phone: Vansky 3-in-1 Car Phone Mount at Amazon
- Best Quick-release: Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount at Amazon
- Best Magnet: Scosche MagicMount Universal Magnetic Holder at Target
- Best for Flexibility: Mpow Car Phone Mount at Walmart
- Best Cup Holder Mount: TopGo Cup Holder Phone Mount at the Grommet
- Best for Thick Phone Cases: Ainope Car Phone Holder Mount at Amazon
Best Overall: Loncaster Car Phone Holder
Why We Love It: It couldn't be easier to attach and detach your phone, even with one hand.
What to Consider: Phones with thick cases, like OtterBoxes, may not fit into it well.
The Loncaster car phone holder landed in our top spot because it's convenient, reliable, and incredibly simple to use. It exclusively holds your phone sideways, which means you'll always be eyeing it in easy-to-read widescreen format. This is particularly helpful for viewing maps because you'll have a better, larger view of what's around you without moving or touching your phone. Made of forever-sticky silicone, the adhesive bottom easily attaches to the dash pad and stays in place even when you're driving over speed bumps and rough, winding roads. When you're ready to attach your phone, simply press it into the groove on the mount. Additionally, the mount is always easy to clean and remains super durable no matter how much you use it.
Installation type: Adhesive bottom
Best for Up-close Viewing: JunDa Car Phone Holder
Why We Love It: It holds phones both upright and in landscape position.
What to Consider: The clip can eventually become stretched out, and therefore loosened.
The JunDa car phone holder can clip onto your dashboard in front of your steering wheel, your sun visor, or your rearview mirror, so it'll always be close while you're driving. This is especially helpful if you find yourself straining your eyes trying to read your phone from behind the wheel when it's too far away from your line of sight. It also has a 360-degree swivel feature, so you can look at your GPS in whatever direction you'd like.
Installation type: Dashboard clip
Best Budget: Penom Magnetic Car Phone Mount
Why We Love It: It's tiny and takes up minimal space.
What to Consider: It won't work if you use a pop socket or other attachable feature on the back of your phone.
Don't be fooled by this phone mount's low price — it's ultra-sturdy, and it gets the job done in style. A simple circular design keeps your car looking sleek and clutter-free, while a vent-compatible clip connects to your phone magnetically. Are you the owner of a smart phone that's on the larger, heavier side? No problem: the car mount is able to steadily hold every smartphone. The mount even boasts 360-degree rotating functionality so you can safely view your screen at any angle no matter how uneven or windy the road ahead is.
Installation type: Magnetic vent clip
Best for Keeping Your Phone Cool: Aukey Car Phone Mount
Why We Love It: Its design allows for cool air flow, which keeps your phone from suddenly powering down.
What to Consider: When clipped in, the mount covers the side buttons on your phone.
Increased and continuous activity can heat up a phone to the point that it feels like you could cook an egg on it. To combat that intense overheating, this Aukey car phone mount clips onto your car's air vent in a way that enables cool, conditioned air to flow onto your phone and bring temperatures down. This allows your phone's battery to last longer, and it also prevents your phone from unexpectedly turning off to manually cool down during a long haul. The mount also swivels, so you can choose the angle that works best for you.
Installation type: Vent clip
Best for Wireless Charging: Mankiw Wireless Car Charger
Why We Love It: You can leave your long wired charger at home when you've got this mount on hand.
What to Consider: The suction cup could be a bit stronger.
The Mankiw car phone mount is a good choice for a couple of reasons. It automatically clamps around your phone to ensure that it's safely in place (as opposed to manually clamping as seen on similar mounts), it will work no matter how thick your phone case is, and it happens to be a fast wireless charger, so your phone won't die on a long drive, even if you forget to plug it in.
Installation type: Suction cup
Best Simple Option: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount
Why We Love It: It can be attached to your car in two different ways.
What to Consider: The suction cup isn't as sticky as some other options on our list.
The iOttie Easy One Touch made our list because it's easy to use and works like a charm. This mount has both a strong suction cup that can be attached to the windshield, and a dashboard disk that makes the mount easy to attach to your dashboard, should you choose to adhere it that way. We love that no matter how you attach it to the inside of your car, it proves to be efficiently stable and configurable.
Installation type: Suction cup
Best for Protecting Your Phone: Vansky 3-in-1 Car Phone Mount
Why We Love It: It can be attached to your car in three different ways.
What to Consider: The window mount is short, so it's not the ideal option for larger vehicles.
This car phone mount from Vansky has a cushioned backing for your phone, so when you secure your device inside of it, you know it's protected. This is especially helpful for phones with a glass backing (like most of the newer iPhones) as they're more at risk of cracking or shattering under pressure. The Vansky 3-in-1 can also be attached to your car in three different ways: suctioned to the windshield, suctioned to the dashboard, or clipped to an air vent. Multiple installation methods ensure you'll always have a comfortable option if you're a frequent renter or otherwise plan to take your mount from car to car.
Installation type: Suction cup, vent clip
Best Quick-release: Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount
Why We Love It: It's designed with two prongs on the bottom which prevent your phone from slipping out.
What to Consider: It's not compatible with all car vents.
The Beam Electronics mount has a pretty simplistic design, but its quick-release feature makes it one of the best options on the market, especially if you're a busy parent, are often in a rush, or spend a lot of time in your car. Here's how it works: After you place your phone into it, you can easily retrieve it by pressing a button on the back of the mount. The holder will immediately release your phone so you can grab it and head off to wherever you're going — all with one hand.
Installation type: Vent clip
Best Magnet: Scosche MagicMount Universal Magnetic Holder
Why We Love It: The magnets are high quality and keep your phone in place better than other similar mounts.
What to Consider: The device itself tends to tilt forward (and slightly out of place) when driving downhill.
Interestingly, this Scosche car phone mount works with a magnet, so it doesn't actually clamp down around your phone like other mounts. Instead, you simply place your phone on the magnet, let go, and begin using your GPS. The mount uses powerful but non-damaging Rare-Earth neodymium magnets, so you don't have to worry about your phone sliding off every time the road gets rocky. The mount is also quite compact, so it won't take up too much space in your glove compartment when not in use.
Installation type: Magnets and adhesive bottom
Best for Flexibility: Mpow Car Phone Mount
Why We Love It: It's super expandable, so you can always keep your phone close to your face.
What to Consider: It's rather large and not the easiest mount to store when not in use.
The Mpow car phone mount can extend up to 6.6 inches while you're using it, in addition to swiveling 360 degrees. That means that no matter how large your vehicle is, no matter what angle you like to view your GPS from, and no matter what surface you prefer to stick the suction cup to, you won't have to strain your neck trying to see the screen. Flexible placement keeps everyone happy when drivers take turns behind the wheel during journeys on the road. The mount also features expandable side clamps that work with phones of all sizes, as well as bottom prongs that hold your phone in place.
Installation type: Suction cup
Best Cup Holder Mount: TopGo Cup Holder Phone Mount
Why We Love It: Because of its gravity-friendly design, it's nearly impossible for it to fall or slide.
What to Consider: It may get in the way of the gear shift on some cars, depending on the location of your gear shift and cup holders.
This unique phone mount from TopGo securely holds your phone in place thanks to its twisting design that adjusts to the walls of your cup holder for a firm, supportive grip. Its "gooseneck" detail extends 8 inches upward and offers 360-degree swiveling action, so you can move your phone to the height and angle that matches your line of vision. This is a fantastic option for shoppers who don't like the marks left behind by suction cup mounts or the lack of mobility seen in most vent clip styles.
Installation type: Cup holder-gripping base
Best for Thick Phone Cases: Ainope Car Phone Holder Mount
Why We Love It: When you attach your phone, the mount automatically changes shape to fit it.
What to Consider: It doesn't hold your phone horizontally.
If you have a thick phone case, you know that finding a proper-fitting car mount isn't always an easy feat — and that's why this mount from Ainope made our list. Equipped with wide-reaching, auto-locking clamps that instantly expand to the size of your phone, the mount firmly grips bulky cases for a budge-proof hold. For added security, its rounded rubber clamps perfectly fit the shape of most phone cases, so you don't have to worry about your device falling out mid-drive. Plus, it doesn't block airflow from your vents or weigh them down.
Installation type: Vent clip
Tips for Buying Car Phone Mounts
Know the hands-free driving laws in your state
Using your phone as a GPS is legal in every state, but some states only allow it as long as your phone is attached to your vehicle using a mount. Additionally, some states prohibit mounts from being attached to the windshield. If you live in a state with one of these regulations, you'll want to make sure you choose one that adheres to your state's guidelines (i.e. a sturdy mount that doesn't easily detach from your car, a mount that attaches to the dashboard as opposed to the windshield, etc.). That way, you'll never have to resort to holding it in your hand and, therefore, breaking your state's laws.
Look for easy phone insertion and removal
It's both safer and more convenient for you, the driver, to choose a mount that can be used with one hand. If you can easily insert your phone into the mount or remove it with one hand, you'll never have to take both hands off the wheel if you need to adjust it while driving.
Prioritize stability
There's nothing more irritating (or unsafe) than a car mount that just doesn't stay in place. Unfortunately, many mounts tilt, detach from your car, or lose their grip on your phone when you hit a bump. It's frustrating, sure — but it also prompts you to take your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel to readjust. Make sure you're buying a quality mount like the ones listed above and take the time to test your mount on a short drive around the neighborhood before using it on longer journeys.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will a magnetic car mount damage my phone?
In most cases, no. However, Apple has said their products use magnetic sensors in their rear facing cameras and may be temporarily affected by magnetic phone mounts. If you're worried, just make sure your magnetic mount is not attached to your phone near its rear facing camera.
Where should I put my phone mount in my car?
Whether you're using a suction cup mount, a vent clip mount, a console mount, or a cup holder mount, you should aim to attach it toward the middle of the car and near your line of vision. That way, it won't obstruct your view of the road, and you won't have to strain to see the screen.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are travel and shopping experts who choose products for readers based on testing, customer recommendations, and their own personal experience. In this article, Hillary Maglin and Emily Belfiore researched dozens of car phone mounts — from suction cup mounts to vent clip style to cup holder options — to compile a comprehensive list of the best mounts for your travels.
