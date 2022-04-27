The Best Car Phone Mounts

Best Overall: Loncaster Car Phone Holder

Why We Love It: It couldn't be easier to attach and detach your phone, even with one hand.

What to Consider: Phones with thick cases, like OtterBoxes, may not fit into it well.

The Loncaster car phone holder landed in our top spot because it's convenient, reliable, and incredibly simple to use. It exclusively holds your phone sideways, which means you'll always be eyeing it in easy-to-read widescreen format. This is particularly helpful for viewing maps because you'll have a better, larger view of what's around you without moving or touching your phone. Made of forever-sticky silicone, the adhesive bottom easily attaches to the dash pad and stays in place even when you're driving over speed bumps and rough, winding roads. When you're ready to attach your phone, simply press it into the groove on the mount. Additionally, the mount is always easy to clean and remains super durable no matter how much you use it.

Installation type: Adhesive bottom