Take a Walk With Dolly Parton, Uzo Aduba, and Others Using Apple's New Walking Feature

Apple's Fitness+ just got a celebrity-filled new feature to help encourage people to get their steps in.

Sometimes having a workout buddy can really help your fitness goals, especially if your workout buddy is a celebrity.

On Monday, Apple launched a new experience for the Apple Watch called Time to Walk. This new audio experience is available to Fitness+ subscribers and encourages users to walk more by offering immersive stories, photos, and music from celebrities and interesting people that can serve as motivation to get up and get moving.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Apple

The first episodes, all available on the Workout app, of these audio stories are from country music star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. While you listen to their fascinating stories, all ranging between 20 and 40 minutes, the app tracks your pace and steps.

"Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies. A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior director of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. "Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking. With Time to Walk, we're bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking."

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Each narrative offered on Time to Walk is spoken by your celebrity of choice and accompanied by photos on the Apple Watch, perfectly timed to amplify a corresponding moment the guest shares, as well as a short playlist chosen by them as well. Just turn on your watch, pair or plug in your headphones, and enjoy some time outdoors.

New episodes will be added to the Workout app through the end of April and are automatically downloaded to Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. In addition, Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair can use Time to Push, which automatically starts an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout.

For more information, visit the Apple website.