Only a Few Apple Watches Are Left at Walmart for Cyber Monday — and This One Is $100 Off

Savvy online shoppers know that Cyber Monday is one of the best days to stock up on big-ticket items like Apple electronics. They’re notoriously expensive, which is why waiting until they go on sale is a great strategy. However, big sales often lead popular items to go out of stock, which means you have to act fast to secure the gadget you have your eye one.

This Black Friday weekend, Apple watches have been selling like crazy. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are having trouble keeping them in stock, but you can still snag the Apple Watch Series 4 from Walmart for the low price of $429 today. That’s $100 less than its usual price of $529.

This model features a sport loop band, along with GPS and cellular capabilities to help you track your fitness and stay connected no matter where you are. It comes with a heart sensor that can notify you if your heart rate drops too low or gets too high, and it can detect just about any type of workout you do — from yoga to running to hiking — all with a large, easy-to-read screen.

Along with tracking exercise and health, the smart watch can also stream music, use Siri, make phone calls, and send text messages. It’s perfect for busy people who prefer to stay hands-free and comes in handy when traveling since it eliminates the need to pull out your phone every time you want to look up directions or take a call while exploring.

Walmart shoppers give this Apple Watch 4.9 out of five stars and have plenty of good things to say about the device. Reviewers love how it keeps track of their health, and they enjoy the freedom of being able to leave their phone at home every once in a while when they’re wearing the watch.

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracking smartwatch that will keep up with you whether you’re taking a walk around the block or trekking through the streets of a new city, now is a great time to buy the Apple Watch. This sporty version comes in three colors, but two have already sold out on Walmart, so you’ll have to hurry to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal.

To buy: walmart.com, $429 (originally $529)

