Amazon Shoppers Love This Award-winning Portable Projector That’s the Size of a Soda Can

Anyone who owns a projector knows just how satisfying it is to watch a movie or TV show on a huge display, and with Valentine’s Day coming up, we can’t think of a more romantic date than enjoying a classic film projected outdoors with a fire crackling nearby. However, projectors can be difficult to lug around since they’re often bulky, heavy, and full of wires that entangle everything in your bag. But luckily, we’ve found a perfect portable option that sidesteps all these inconveniences: Anker’s Nebula Capsule projector.

This tiny projector is no bigger than a standard soda can, and its cylindrical shape makes it perfect to take on the go. The brand’s smart design and the product’s great functionality earned the Nebula Capsule a prestigious 2018 iF Product Design Award, and right now, you can get it for $50 less than usual on Amazon.

While its small size might be its most eye-catching feature, the projector also comes with impressive tech specs, the most striking of which is its ability to emit 360-degree surround sound, making you feel like you’re sitting in a movie theater wherever you are. And the brand’s IntelliBright technology helps the projector detect its surroundings to automatically adjust its brightness and contrast, so you’ll be getting a sharp and colorful display every time.

You can connect the Nebula Capsule to your laptop or gaming console via HDMI or USB cables or to your phone via Bluetooth (which lets you play music from the projector, too) — just download the accompanying app and control it straight from your phone. The projector doesn’t need to be connected to a power cord, so it’s perfect for outdoor use; once fully charged, it can play content for four hours non-stop.

This compact projector currently has a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,100 reviews, and Amazon shoppers who’ve been raving about it call it “simply amazing.” The Nebula Capsule is typically $300, but since you can snag it for just $250 right now, there’s really no better time to grab one for yourself.

