You Can Save Big on Fitbit Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers on Amazon Right Now

If you haven’t already given into the fitness tracking craze, now is the perfect time to start. Not only are New Year’s resolutions just a few weeks away, but Amazon is also having a major sale on multiple popular Fitbit models.

The sale includes the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker, and the Fitbit Ionic Watch. Each device comes in a variety of styles and offers different features, from heart rate monitoring to built-in Amazon Alexa capabilities.

You can get your own Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker for up to $70 off when you shop on Amazon right now. We’re not sure how long the Fitbit deals will last, but with savings this good, it’s pretty safe to assume that not all of the styles will stay in stock for long.

If you’re thinking of upgrading to a smartwatch or activity tracker this year, keep scrolling to take a closer look at all of the currently discounted Fitbit devices on Amazon.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This smartwatch features Amazon Alexa to help you quickly get information on the go. You can use this newer model to check the weather, set an alarm, or control smart home devices no matter where you are. It also still includes the functionalities of a basic fitness tracker, like keeping track of your heart rate, sleep habits, steps, calories burned, and more. Plus, it’s smart functionality allows you to call, text, and listen to music as you would with your smartphone. Although this super popular model is temporarily out of stock, you can still order it now while it’s available for such a low price — just expect a delivery date after December 24.

To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $200)

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The main difference between this smartwatch and the Fitbit Versa 2, above, is that it does not come with built-in Alexa. If you can live without that special feature and are looking for a more affordable smartwatch, this is a great option for tracking activity day and night, accessing apps, calling, and texting. It’s even available in five color options so you can personalize your look.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $160)

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If your main priority is fitness tracking, consider this Fitbit device that includes more than 15 exercise modes. It offers an accurate measure of calories burned and can even track your resting heart rate. The standout feature of this higher-end model is that it’s water-resistant for up to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the pool to track swim laps. You can also set up smartphone notifications to receive call, text, and weather alerts on the go, and connect to your phone’s GPS for distance runs or outdoor bike rides.

To buy: amazon.com, $133 (originally $170)

Fitbit Ionic Watch

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This Fitbit smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS to track your location, pace, and distance during outdoor workouts. You can also easily access smartphone apps and store downloaded playlists from Pandora or save up to 300 songs on the device. Plus, it provides Pure Pulse continuous heart rate tracking, step-by-step coaching for personalized workouts, and even has an impressive four-day battery life.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)

