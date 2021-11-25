Score 70% Off This Best-selling Road Trip Accessory Ahead of Black Friday

Even though I drive a car that's equipped with the latest technology, it's much easier (not to mention safer) to ask Alexa to perform a task rather than fiddling with the digital display on my car's console, especially when I need to keep my eyes on the road in heavy traffic. Plus, the Echo Auto can do things my car can't do: During a cross-country road trip with my nephew last year, I brought my Echo Auto along for the ride in our rental car. I used it to set reminders for things I needed to do once I was back at work, check the status of an Amazon order, and even access my calendar to confirm that we had time to squeeze in a stop in Sedona before we had to be back in LA to pick up my dog from the sitter.