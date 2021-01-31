This Sound Machine Helps Me Get the Best Sleep While Traveling

It's clear I'm not the only one who's benefited from using the small-but-mighty sound machine to get a good night's sleep. More than 2,700 Amazon shoppers have awarded the machine perfect reviews. "I use this at home and ended up buying a second one that I could keep in my travel bag since it's nice to have in hotels and other lodging environments," one reviewer said. "It's just a white noise machine, rather than having sounds like rainfall or waves or something. I had one of that type originally, but it developed odd chirping sounds within a year, while this has been rock solid for almost two years now. The size is perfect for travel, too, since it doesn't take up much room in my bag."