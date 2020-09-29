Watch Will Smith Give a Tour of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-air' Airbnb

The Fresh Prince is making all of our ‘90s dreams come true.

In early September, the A-list actor announced a new partnership with Airbnb, and his part in offering up the famed Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion for five separate one-night stays on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14. Of course, the stays were in high demand, but even if you couldn’t snag a spot, Smith still wants you to enjoy the nostalgia.

On Monday, Smith published a new YouTube video to his channel, giving fans the ultimate glimpse of the Bel-Air home and made everyone swoon in the process with his piano-playing skills.

Smith, along with his on-screen and off-screen best friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff, takes viewers on a tour of the epic home.

“I know it’s supposed to be for other people, but I need this for myself,” Smith jokes as he enters the home.

The duo then check out the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air anniversary clothing collection hanging in the living room. The pair then head over to the room’s own mini basketball net to shoot a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s epic social media videos.

“To drive up to walk through the door and go in has beautiful nostalgic value,” Smith says.

The pair then show off the home’s gothic dining room before breaking into a beat session using the glasses for percussion. Then comes the real surprise — when the entire cast (minus Carlton) shows up to take a tour, too.

“Does it come with a butler,” actress Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Aunt Viv, asks. “I guess now it does,” Smith jokes, pointing to Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey the butler.

“This image represents all that the Banks family represented,” Smith says. “All of the hopes and all of the dreams and all of the possibilities, being able to grow and excel in the world. Being able to have family and love, make mistakes, and not get punished for it, getting caught by somebody who cares about you, and building and elevating. That image represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is. That’s what this image represents to me.”