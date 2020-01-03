Why the Queen Keeps Her Holiday Decorations Up Until February (Video)

The holiday season may have come and gone for you, but it’s going to last for at least another month for Queen Elizabeth. According to reports, the monarch is planning to leave the holiday decorations up at her Sandringham estate through early February for one particularly heartbreaking reason.

While many believe it to be bad luck to keep holiday decorations up past the Epiphany on Jan.6, the Queen apparently doesn’t believe in religious superstition.

Image zoom POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hello! Magazine reported the Queen traditionally keeps the beloved estate decked out in holiday joy through at least Feb. 6 every year. That date is significant to the royal family as it marks the anniversary of her father’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, passed away on that date in 1952 inside Sandringham House, the magazine explained. Since his passing, the Queen has spent each anniversary inside the home in private before returning to her regular duties at Buckingham Palace.

Beyond the remembrance of her father, Sandringham has long been a special place for the Queen and her entire family. Each year, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, travel to their home away from home just before Christmas. They are then usually joined by other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

The Queen is expected to return to Buckingham following her personal time at the house. The rest of her family is also expected to get back to their regularly scheduled royal duties soon. That includes her grandson, Prince Harry, who took an extended personal leave with his wife, Meghan Markle, to visit both the United States and Canada over the holidays. Though things may not be royally rosy for the couple when they fly back to the United Kingdom.

“They’ve spent the last six weeks we believe in Canada and I think this will be a tricky year,” BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, recently said. “We’ve got to see if they can hack it, can they take the public scrutiny? The public role that is theirs. Because they’ve both spoken about their fragile state, Harry very openly about his mental problems. So they are coming back to full-time work — I hope they can manage it.”

Maybe the Queen will allow them to escape to Sandringham if they want to find solace too.