Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Visit Italian Town Where Kobe Once Lived

The Bryant women are paying tribute to Kobe in a very sweet way.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022

Vanessa Bryant is honoring the life of her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, on her trip to Italy with her daughters with a special stop at the town where the basketball star spent time as a child.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old," she shared on Instagram with a carousel of images of the girls exploring the area.

Vanessa and her daughters — Capri, 3, Bianka, 5, and Natalia, 19, — have been traveling around Italy for a few weeks and documenting their days spent on the water, delicious-looking meals, and scenes around Reggio Calabria.

Though Kobe was born in Philadelphia, he spent several of his childhood years in Italy, including in the town of Reiti in the Lazio region of Italy, Pistoia in Tuscany, and Reggio Calabria. Kobe even joined a local youth basketball league in Reggio Calabria. When he and his daughter Gianna passed away in a fatal helicopter trash, Reggio Calabria underwent an official week of mourning.

Reggio Calabria is definitely worthy of a visit, especially if you're a basketball fan.

The community, located just across from Sicily along the coast of southern Italy, is a city filled with plenty of national treasures, including the National Archaeological Museum and the Bergamot Museum, along with the nearby Aspromonte National Park. But while in town, you could also catch a game to support the local professional basketball club Viola Reggio Calabria at the PalaPentimele arena. We're sure no matter who you're cheering for, a jersey with the numbers 8 or 24 jersey would be more than welcome.

Vanessa's Instagram feed has been filled with photos from their trip including snaps of her and her sister enjoying gelato and Natalia — a model, who has also been posting on her own account — driving a jet ski.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kobe Bryant during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw Ceremony on March 16, 2019 in Shenzhen, China.
Kobe Bryant Grew Up in Italy — Where a Heartwarming, Week-long Tribute Is Planned (Video)
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Two photos from Bulgaria, one showing the exterior of a cathedral, and one showing a rose-crowned participant at a festival
Go Off the Beaten Path in Bulgaria — and Find Historic Cities, Stunning Landscapes, and a Mix of Cultures
Aerial View of Auckland City featuring ocean and Harbour Bridge
Auckland Travel Guide
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
A portrait of MLK Jr. and Diwang Valdez
Following the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on a Road Trip Through the Deep South
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
View of the Napali Coast of Kauai, from the water
Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Pool and hotel building, Modern Hotel Sarasota
Sarasota, Florida Has Marvels of Mid-century Modern Design — Here's What to See
Photographs, collages, and an art installation at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States — Here's What to See
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
View from the water to the city of Rovinj, Croatia
Istria Is Croatia's Hidden Gem — and the Melting Pot of the Adriatic
Victorian Homes and hotels line Beach Ave. in Cape May with lifesaving rescue boat on the beach.
15 Weekend Trips New Yorkers Need to Take Right Now
Comune of Bagnoregio near Viterbo, Lazio - Italy
10 Places Where Italians Travel in Italy, According to a Local
Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City's Centro neighborhood
Why These 8 Mexico City Neighborhoods Are Worth Planning Your Next Trip Around