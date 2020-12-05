Join Nick Jonas, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and a Few Celebrity Chefs for Online Cooking Classes This Holiday Season

Taste of sbe is the coolest way to practice your cooking skills alongside your favorite stars.

Attending or hosting a large holiday gathering may be off the table this year, but that doesn’t mean you need to forgo tasty holiday delights altogether. And sbe, the iconic hospitality group, is here to prove it.

This holiday season, sbe is inviting everyone to their virtual gatherings with four star-studded interactive cooking demonstrations that you can join right from home.

The Taste of sbe events kick off Dec. 9 and will take place over the course of four consecutive nights. It will feature a true who’s-who list of celebrities alongside world-renown culinary connoisseurs who will each be creating some of their favorite dishes that you can make alongside at home.

From a Michelin-worthy Mediterranean feast to flavorful empanadas co-prepared by Breaking Bad’s favorite duo, participants will follow along while creating signature dishes from the comfort of their own home.

On Dec. 9, marking night One of the event, guests can join Jose Icardi, the executive chef at LeyniaA at Delano, alongside Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad as they prepare Leynia’s award-winning empanadas and a signature Dos Hombres cocktail. (Gather ingredients and follow the recipe here.)

On night two of the event, guests can virtually join chef Dani Garcia and Nick Jonas who will whip up a whole fried marinated sea bass (a dish from Garcia’s Bibo menu), with a signature Villa One Cocktail. (Gather ingredients and follow the recipe here.)

On night three, guests can cook with Iron chef Morimoto, who will prepare sushi at his own home and tuna pizza from the Morimoto at Mondrian Doha. (Gather ingredients and follow the recipes here and here.) And finally, on night four, guests can join chef Dario Cecchini, who will prepare Bistecca alla Fiorentina from the celebrated menu of Carna at SLS Baha Mar. (Gather ingredients and follow the recipe here.)