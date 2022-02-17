Spice Girl Mel B Just Got a New Job As a Nevis Tourism Ambassador

"We're confident that our 2022 Ambassadors will create a colorful and exciting portrait of this special place we call home," said Devon Liburd, Nevis Tourism Authority's interim CEO.

Melanie Brown, aka Mel B from the Spice Girls, is among four new tourism ambassadors for Nevis, an island in the Caribbean.

The new role is a bit of a switch-up for Brown, who began her music career as a teenager, and now works in broadcast television. She's judged everything from America's Got Talent to The X Factor UK. Now, she'll help travelers discover the magic of Nevis, where her father's family is from. She'll spend this year talking up the island on social media and through other platforms.

"Nevis is not just part of where I come from but it is part of who I am, it is my dad's home country and it is the place where so many members of my family still live," Brown said in a statement shared with Travel +Leisure. "For me this is a huge deal. I'm excited to know more about this beautiful island and I'm excited to share that knowledge with the rest of the world. I want to put Nevis on the map."

Brown is among four new ambassadors for Nevis. Other ambassadors this year are actor, dancer, and model, Nikeva Stapleton and journalists Ava Roxanne Stritt, and Brian Major. Nevis launched its ambassador program in 2020, hoping prominent people with connections to the island will inspire others to make the journey to the West Indies gem.

"As travelers look to discover their next favorite destination, we're thrilled to have these notable personalities share their insights of Nevis," Devon Liburd, Nevis Tourism Authority's interim CEO said in a statement shared with T+L.

Nevis, once a stop along colonial trading paths, is the birthplace of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. Nowadays, it's best known for its gorgeous turquoise water and long stretches of smooth sandy beaches.

Nevis is part of the federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and boasts sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s all year long. Beyond its beaches, the island is known for sugar plantations, thermal hot springs, and the 3,232-foot Nevis Peak hike.

Nevis is currently open only to vaccinated travelers. According to the tourism authority, travelers must take a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival and submit all information online. There is no longer a required quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers.