Famous Aussies Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman Just Ran Into Each Other on a Qantas Flight

Image zoom Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Qantas is giving a few very lucky — and very famous — passengers the gift of friendship this holiday season.

On Sunday, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe both shared the same sweet snapshot on social media from their Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.

“Hey @Qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favorite people in the universe,” Crowe shared on Twitter.

Hey @Qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe. pic.twitter.com/uSYZVSX4nz — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2019

Kidman shared the same photo on her Instagram account writing, “You never know who you’ll run into on your way home for Christmas. 30 years of friendship.. and counting.”

Although it was exciting to see these two mega-star friends snap a photo together, fans were more interested in knowing how they looked so refreshed after stepping off a 15-hour flight.

“And please tell me this pic is pre-13 hour flight? I so don’t look as fresh/happy/perky when I land in after a LAX-SYD long haul,” one fan tweeted.

Russell was kind enough to respond: “The extra sparkle comes from being on Australian soil. Merry Christmas cgee,” he tweeted.

As USA Today noted, although Crowe is a native New Zealander, he spent the majority of his life in Australia. His two children, 13-year-old Tennyson and 16-year-old Charles, still live Down Under.

Kidman holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Australia, thanks to the fact that she was born in Hawaii to Australian parents. Though she now lives in Nashville with her husband and fellow Australian, Keith Urban, the two also own property in Australia.

