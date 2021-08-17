Rick Steves' New Series Is Far From Europe — but It Might Make You Appreciate Your Own Hometown

Rick Steves has been exploring destinations closer to home this summer, and he's discovered, like many of us, that you don't have to go far for a great vacation. It's been years since this famous European traveler has missed a trip to his favorite continent, and he's sharing what he found practically right around the corner in a series of videos made with the Seattle Times Content Studio.

Steves starts in Bellingham in Whatcom County, Washington, an area particularly hard hit by the Canadian border closing. In the first of three videos, Steves sips his way through the Bellingham region, visiting an apple farm that makes more than apple pies, with cider, vodka, brandy, and gin on their menu along with fresh roasted coffee. He moves along to several of the area's 17 craft beer breweries, where he notes their sense of community and has a "European moment" at Chuckanut Brewery when he samples a beer he calls his favorite European style.

Steves hails from the state of Washington, and his mother is from the Whatcom County area, so he's as much at home hosting a video series in the northwest as he is in Europe. In fact, one of his favorite bookstores, Village Books and Paper Dreams, is in Bellingham, and he stops by often. Steves will be sharing more of his Whatcom County travels in two more episodes set to come out on Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

