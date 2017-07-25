Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From the Hamptons to the tropics, Reese and her crew are always perfectly packed.

Reese Witherspoon Will Inspire Your Next Girls Trip (and Your Summer Wardrobe)

Reese Witherspoon's summer vacation is the stuff of dreams – and so is her travel wardrobe.

The actress has been sharing plenty of summer travel photos with her 10 million Instagram followers over the last few weeks, including snaps from an undisclosed tropical location with her family and a Hamptons yacht excursion with a few gal pals. And of course, as the founder of southern-inspired fashion label Draper James, Witherspoon did it all in style.

In late July, Witherspoon shared a video with her followers showing how to perfectly air dry their hair while cruising through the water on a boat, captioning the photo, "How I do my hair on vacation. #NoHairDryerNoProblem."

In the clip, Witherspoon is rocking a dress from her own line, the Maybelle Shirtdress, which goes for $350.

In another, the megastar stops to literally smell the flowers in her Draper James x NET-A-PORTER Magnolia Romper ($270).

And of course Witherspoon is no shrinking violet, showing off her adventurous side by taking over a mini-zipline from a few kids, all while dressed to impress in her lace Payton dress (on sale for $172).

In her latest post, Witherspoon shared multiple photos from a yachting adventure with her girlfriends that was hosted by her friend Mary Alice Haney, a designer from Los Angeles.