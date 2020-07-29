The Queen and Princess Anne Figuring Out Video Calls Is Just Too Relatable

Video conferencing has become a big part of our daily lives since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. It’s helping those who can stay home continue their work and to continue socializing with those they love. But, learning this new technology can take a bit of time. Just look to the Queen of England as the perfect example.

Recently, ITV shared a short clip of what life is like at the palace during quarantine as part of its new documentary series marking Princess Anne’s 70th birthday. In the clip, Anne shows her mother — you know, the Queen — a few of the ins and outs of setting up a video call.

Queen Elizabeth comes onto the screen saying, "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you." And, like every single great-grandmother on Earth right now, she may be sitting a bit too low on the screen, but that’s okay because she’s the Queen and she can do whatever she wants and sit however she wants.

Her daughter, Princess Anne asks her, "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen."

The Queen replies that she can only see four other participants. Anne’s quick wit kicks in as she replies, "You don't need me, you know what I look like."

The call appears to be from Princess Anne and the Queen’s June call in honor of Carers Week.

“To mark Carers Week 2020 The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face,” the Royal Family’s Instagram account explained at the time. “The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011.”