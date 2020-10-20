The Queen Just Gave Prince William Two New Important Jobs

Prince William just got a few new hand-me-downs from the Queen.

According to Palace officials, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are handing over the reins to two of their favorite environmental patronages to Prince William — one at Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organization, and the other at the British Trust for Ornithology, an organization that aims to “empower communities to protect local bird species and their natural habitats." Both organizations, the palace said, align with William’s "longstanding work around conservation and support for communities protecting their natural environment for future generations.”

“Her Majesty has provided stalwart support to FFI and we are extremely grateful for the sterling support and encouragement that she has provided throughout the past seven decades,” Mark Rose, Chief Executive Officer of FFI, shared in a statement. “We look forward to building on her legacy and taking the relationship forward with her grandson. The Duke of Cambridge is a wonderful ambassador for conservation and there is a great deal of synergy between his own and FFI’s vision for the future of the planet.”

The British Trust for Ornithology shared the FFI’s enthusiasm for having the younger royal join the fold.

“I am delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has become our Patron, following on from his grandfather who worked so tirelessly on our behalf,” Dr. Andy Clements, the Chief Executive of BTO, said in a statement. “We hope that we will be able to support The Duke’s strong interest in protecting the environment through our evidence-based work around environmental issues in the UK.”

As USA Today noted, the new roles fit nicely within William’s portfolio of work, which includes his work alongside his brother, Harry, with United for Wildlife. That organization is a partnership between seven conservation organizations to help end illegal animal trading.