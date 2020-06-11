Queen Elizabeth Just Shared Her First Royal Zoom Call

Queen Elizabeth is proving that one can still remain incredibly active while socially isolating from the rest of the world.

Since March, the Queen has been quarantining at her homes with a small staff and her husband, Prince Philip. However, that hasn’t stopped her from performing her royal duties. Not only has the Queen remained active on social media, but she’s also made several video appearances to help calm the nerves of U.K. citizens throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth made history again by making her very first appearance on a Zoom call.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBSkQHoHe0E/?utm_source=ig_embed

“To mark Carers Week 2020 The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face,” the Royal Family’s Instagram account explained. “The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011.”

The account further noted, The Trust provides “support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public.”

On the call, the Queen and her daughter Princess Anne spoke to four carers Alex, Amna, Mary, and Nadia about their recent experiences of caring for vulnerable people, and going unpaid while doing it. In the video, the family explains, right now some seven million people are caring for “ill, frail, or disabled” family member and friends. On the call, the Queen and the Princess expressed their sincere gratitude and recognized the work all these carers do.