The Queen Decorated Her Christmas Tree With Crowns in the Ultimate Holiday Power Move

Queen Elizabeth’s holiday decor is the gift that keeps on giving this festive season.

In early December, royal officials unveiled the absolutely stunning decorations at Windsor Castle. Though the castle is always decorated for the season, it appears staffers went the extra mile this year as the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, will be hunkering down in the castle all season long. Though the entire castle’s decor is worth viewing, it’s a few specific decorations on the trees outside the castle that have everyone buzzing.

“I just noticed that the trees outside Windsor Castle have little crown ornaments, which is a hilarious flex on the Queen's part,” authors Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez tweeted on their shared account.

In the images the duo shared, viewers can clearly see on the tree behind Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, there are indeed a handful of red crown ornaments dangling on the branches.

As several Twitter users then pointed out, the ornaments are actually available in the Windsor Castle gift shop, so not only is it a great “flex” but it’s also a fantastic marketing tactic by the Queen.

If you can’t visit the castle to get one of the ornaments in person that’s OK because they are listed on the gift shop’s website as well, along with other royally inspired ornaments.

On the website, royal fans can grab traditional ornaments depicting different royal households including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Those run for about $52 each.

For an even more special piece of Christmas tree decor, fans can snag an embroidered Buckingham Palace marching guardsman that comes with just the right amount of sparkle for $17.

Then, there are the crowns.

Royal lovers can grab a gold and black Mary Queen of Scots crown for $25, or they can choose a pink and crystal Queen Victoria crown for $33. For those looking for a crown just like the Queen’s, there is the red and gold Buckingham Palace crown, which also runs at $33.

And really that’s just the start of the shop’s Christmas tree offerings. Check out the entire selection here.