Priscilla Presley Wants to Teach You How to Be a Southern Hostess at Graceland (Video)

Priscilla Presley wants to teach you a thing or two about southern hospitality. And she’s even inviting you into Graceland for lessons.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley is taking over their former home in Memphis for a weekend-long event aimed at teaching everyone how to be an excellent hostess. According to Graceland, the event will be a “one-of-a-kind weekend filled with delicious meals, lively parties, interactive seminars, and celebrity guests.”

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Titled Elegant Southern Style Weekend: Spring Edition, the event will include workshops on entertaining, decorating, food, travel, and fashion. All of the workshops and panels will be hosted by Presley’s expert friends including lifestyle expert Jim Norton, event planner Troy Williams, chef Elizabeth Heiskell, award-winning florist Kevin Coble, award-winning chocolatier Rebecca Dinstuhl, travel and fashion blogger Alice Kerley, horticulture expert Lisa Lawhead, and Southern Living’s own Ivy Odom.

Beyond the events, there will be plenty of time to mingle with other guests and the experts during cocktail hours and tastings. According to House Beautiful, the event will also include a gospel brunch and an exclusive dinner hosted by Presley. (No word yet on if she’ll serve peanut butter sandwiches.)

As the event listing says, the majority of events will be held at The Guest House at Graceland, located just steps from the Graceland mansion, making it the most convenient spot to stay all weekend. Don’t worry, the hotel comes with 450 well-appointed rooms all styled to reflect Elvis’ unique tastes, so there is plenty of room for everyone at the event. Though, if you really want the full experience it may be a good idea to book one of the hotel’s 20 specialty-themed suites, each with designs supervised by Priscilla. Free shuttles are also offered from the hotel to Elvis Presley’s Memphis and Graceland Exhibition Complex. For information and tickets visit Graceland's website..