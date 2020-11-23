Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former UK Home Was Just Cleared Out for a New Royal Tenant

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may need to find some new English digs.

According to reports, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have moved into Harry and Meghan’s previous home at Frogmore Cottage. But don’t worry, Sussex fans, the Windsor home still firmly belongs to Harry and Meghan.

“Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared with People. The source added, Eugenie and her husband will just be long-term tenants.

Image zoom Credit: GOR/Getty Images

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the U.K.," the source said, adding, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

However, while the transition appears to be amicable, the royal switcheroo likely means Harry and Meghan will not be returning to the United Kingdom anytime soon.

The Sun reported, the contents of Frogmore Cottage were packed up and moved “in the dead of night” before Jack and Eugenie moved in. A source shared with the publication, “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen... Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return,” the source added, “It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.”

But, at least now, the newly-renovated home will be enjoyed as it was intended. As Travel + Leisure previously reported, in 2019 Harry and Meghan renovated the home with their young son, Archie, in mind. The renovations included a yoga room and nursery, which will now be perfect for Eugenie and Jack, who are expecting their first child together in the coming months. And really, you shouldn’t feel too bad for Meghan and Harry. They’ll just have to tough it out in their Santa Barbara mansion for now.