Princess Charlotte Loves Her Toy Tiara, Insiders Say

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly doing all they can to keep their children’s lives as normal as possible. However, for Princess Charlotte, it appears the line between playtime and royal time is getting a little blurry, and it’s all due to her love of her little toy tiara.

"Charlotte knows she’s a princess and already has a toy tiara, which she loves wearing," a source shared with Us Weekly. Still, even with a tiara in hand, Charlotte acts like a respectable princess. “While the kids know there’s something special about them, they’re not spoiled," the source added.

Charlotte, the source said, is also growing into a strong, independent young lady who has reportedly even earned the nickname "Warrior Princess" at school.

"Apparently, she earned that nickname because obviously she is a princess, but she is quite a tomboy," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "She loves climbing trees, and she's very much an adventurer."

As for when Princess Charlotte will wear a real crown, royal expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country, "There’s no rule book. Princess Anne certainly wore a tiara as a teenager; she wore a tiara for her 21st birthday picture, all before she got married."

Koenig noted that Princess Anne wore her first public tiara at age 17, meaning Charlotte could wear one in her teenage years as well. And really, that makes sense when you consider the fact that the number of working royals is shrinking.

“Because the royal family is becoming increasingly small, Charlotte will likely begin representing her grandfather and father at royal events, including state banquets, when she's a young woman," Lauren Kiehna, the writer behind the blog The Court Jeweller, told Town & Country. And those events, she added, would require a tiara.