Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be all settled into their new home in Santa Barbara, California. That’s great news for them and great news for Princess Beatrice, who may be moving into her cousin’s old digs.

According to reports, Princess Beatrice and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are potentially planning to move into Meghan and Harry’s old Kensington home, Nottingham Cottage.

As Travel + Leisure explained in 2017, Nottingham Cottage was the first place Harry and Meghan called home together. The house is located inside London’s most coveted address, but it’s not as grand as you may think.

Nottingham Cottage comes with just two bedrooms and 1,324 square feet of living space. By no means small, but by no means palatial either. It is, in fact, the smallest residential building on the royal property.

Harry lived in the cottage for four years before meeting and marrying Meghan. Before that, it was occupied by his brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton. William and Kate moved moved into Apartment A1 in Kensington before Harry moved in. Beyond the royal family, the cottage was also once called home by Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister. Prince Philip’s private secretary, Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, also lived in the cottage with his wife.

The house, StyleCaster reported, even got a shoutout in the new book, "Finding Freedom." Inside, the authors called it “very cozy” and “a nice place by anyone’s standards.”