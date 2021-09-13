Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Took the Family to France for a Very Special Reason

(L-R) Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Eliza Lopes, Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Margarita Armstrong-Jones, page boys Tom Pettifer and William Lowther-Pinkerton with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Pippa Middleton, Prince Harry and James Middleton greet well-wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

PGreeting the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wedding

PGreeting the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton took yet another stealth family vacation to close out the summer, only this time, it was for one very special reason.

Over the weekend, the royals, along with their three children, made their way to France for the wedding of Kate's brother, James Middleton, to his now wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel Credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the wedding was an intimate family-only affair, after the duo had to postpone the wedding twice due to COVID-19.

Village of Bormes les Mimosas on the Côte d'Azur Credit: renan gicquel/Getty Images

"Mr & Mrs Middleton," James Middleton shared on Instagram on Sunday following the nuptials. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends, and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

As The Telegraph explained, the couple met in 2018 when Middleton's therapy dog Ella "made a beeline" for Thevenet, instead of a nearby water bowl, at a London sports club.

"Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back," Middleton told The Telegraph in an interview earlier this year. "Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella... If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."