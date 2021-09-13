Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Took the Family to France for a Very Special Reason
The weddings bells were ringing.
Prince William and Kate Middleton took yet another stealth family vacation to close out the summer, only this time, it was for one very special reason.
Over the weekend, the royals, along with their three children, made their way to France for the wedding of Kate's brother, James Middleton, to his now wife, Alizee Thevenet.
According to the Daily Mail, the wedding was an intimate family-only affair, after the duo had to postpone the wedding twice due to COVID-19.
"Mr & Mrs Middleton," James Middleton shared on Instagram on Sunday following the nuptials. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends, and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."
As The Telegraph explained, the couple met in 2018 when Middleton's therapy dog Ella "made a beeline" for Thevenet, instead of a nearby water bowl, at a London sports club.
"Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back," Middleton told The Telegraph in an interview earlier this year. "Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella... If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."
As for the Duke and Duchess, they will now return home, but not before the entire family completes mandatory COVID-19 testing. Daily Mail noted, because France is on the UK's amber list, Kate and William, along with George and Charlotte, must be tested on or before the second day after returning. Little Louis, who is under the age of five, is exempt. But, we'd call families getting to reunite for happy occasions again well-worth the swab