Prince William Admits This Is the Worst Gift He Ever Gave Kate Middleton

It's not quite what you'd expect to receive from a future king.

Prince William may be an excellent father, a wonderful charitable patron, and an outstanding member of the royal family, but there’s one place where he fails to deliver: the gift-giving department.

This isn’t us just throwing shade at the future King of England. In a recent interview on Peter Crouch’s podcast That Peter Crouch Podcast, Prince William readily admitted that he may be good at a lot of things, but picking out gifts for his wife, Kate Middleton, is not one of them.

On the podcast, Crouch admitted that he once purchased a raincoat for his wife, claiming it to be the worst gift ever. But William quickly one-upped this by admitting early in his relationship with Kate he bought her a pair of binoculars.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once — she's never let me forget that,” William said, according to Elle. ‘That was early on in the courtship,” he added.

The Duke of Cambridge added that he took the time to wrap the gift for Kate to impress her even more.

“They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it,” he said. “I was like, ‘but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ She was looking at me going, ‘they're binoculars, what's going on?’”

Prince William added, the gift “didn’t go well” adding, “Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.” Luckily, everything worked out between these two despite William’s gift-giving fumble.

Beyond the sweet story, William also shared on the podcast a bit about what life is like at the palace during quarantine.

“I found it pretty testing, trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work” the prince shared. “It's been an interesting few months.”