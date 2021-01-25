Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome New Royal Pup to the Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, have welcomed a new member to the royal family.

According to a new report in The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess secretly adopted a black cocker spaniel puppy from Middleton's brother, James Middleton, several months ago. The dog, The Daily Mail says, was adopted and brought home before the death of the couple's beloved older dog, Lupo. The pup is now a reported eight months old and fitting in nicely in its new royal digs.

The Cut reported, the couple, along with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are over the moon about the new addition to the family. The kids are also reportedly helping out with puppy duty as well.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

And the timeline really could add up to making this rumor a true one. As The Cut noted, James Middleton posted a photo to Instagram in July announcing that his dog Luna, who happens to be Lupo's sister, had a litter of six puppies. At the time, he said, while sad to see the puppies go he was excited to place them in their forever homes.

"You might be scared at first, that's OK," he said in the caption. "Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love."

The Mail on Sunday even reported that Will and Kate's new pup is the tiny black furball held by Alizée Thevenet in the image.

And really, this pup may have been exactly what the family needed to heal from their heartache. In November 2020, Will and Kate shared the news of Lupo's death on Instagram, writing in part, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

Now, if only they'd share a photo of their new pup to spread some joy when we need it most.