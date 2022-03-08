Prince William Has the Cutest Pre-travel Tradition With All 3 Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back on the royal road. In February, the couple announced plans for an upcoming tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Jamaica, Belize, and the Bahamas to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. And, just this week, the pair made their way to Wales to mark St. David's Day. There, the couple even revealed an adorable travel tradition they take part in with their children before they depart on any trip.

According to People, the couple reportedly told one fan that before they depart on a trip, they sit down with the children to show them exactly where they are going on a map. This way, the children know where their parents are going, and learn a little bit more about the world.

While greeting well-wishers on their trip to Wales, the couple exchanged a few pleasantries and tidbits about their life at home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Christine Hughes, a lucky fan who got to chat with the royal couple told People she joked with William that she will "be at your nans' " to celebrate the jubilee. William joyfully replied, "Oh, you're coming up?" with a smile.

"They're so down-to-earth, an amazing couple," Hughes shared. "They will make a fantastic King and Queen — and Prince and Princess of Wales."

Of course, the royal children are no strangers to travel themselves. In 2014, just a few months after Prince George was born, William and Kate took their baby along for a tour of Australia. Last summer, the parents took their three little ones on a vacation to the Isles of Scilly, a small archipelago off the coast of Cornwall for the second time. On their first trip, the family was even spotted biking around the island. One local shared with reporters, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello."