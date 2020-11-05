Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary

Like the rest of the UK, the Royal Family is entering a new lockdown.

The United Kingdom is heading into another lockdown to fight off the coronavirus pandemic. That means millions of people are preparing to hunker down at home with loved ones — and that apparently includes the Queen and Prince Philip, too.

According to Hello! Magazine, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, have officially returned to Windsor Castle for the start of the national lockdown. The pair had been staying at Sandringham before departing together.

While the idea of a couple quarantining together wouldn’t be news, it is in the case of Philip and the Queen. You see, as Hello! Reported, since his retirement in 2017, Philip has actually spent most of his time at Wood Farm, the farmhouse owned by the family at their Norfolk estate.

According to royal insiders, Philip is specifically making the change so he can be with his wife to honor their 73rd wedding, which falls on Nov. 20.

“The Duke of Edinburgh traveled back with Her Majesty to Windsor today. They will be at the castle together for #lockdown2uk – which includes their 73rd wedding anniversary on November 20,” royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted.

As for how long the pair will stay at Windsor officials simply do not know. In a typical year, the couple travels to Sandringham for holidays, inviting other senior members of the royal family along. However, in the midst of the pandemic, those plans may be put on hold.

Of course, the Queen and Philip aren’t the only royals returning to quarantine. According to Marie Claire, Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely staying in their Kensington Palace home alongside their three children. Prince Charles and Camilla are reportedly staying at Balmoral in Scotland, making for a very far-flung family unit. Hopefully, soon enough, they can all be together again.