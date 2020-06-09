Prince Philip's 99th Birthday Plans Are More Low-key Than Usual This Year

Prince Philip’s 99th birthday is coming up, and you might be surprised how relaxed his celebration will be.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Philip, who celebrates his 99th birthday on June 10, intends to spend his birthday with virtual calls to the family, without any big or boisterous celebrations that are usually customary for royal birthdays. The Queen and Prince Philip are currently on lockdown in Windsor Castle as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Royal expert Robert Lacey told the Daily Mail, “He is suspicious of fuss, but I think there’ll be a quiet glow of pride there and quite justified. That’s always been his style. Lowkey, but tremendously solid support.”

Lacey added that most of his birthday will be spent in video calls with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as a lunch with the Queen. The traditional gun salute, common for royal birthdays, was also canceled. Most of the royal family is self-isolating in their homes, including Prince William and Kate Middleton in Norfolk, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, according to Marie Claire.

“We can confirm that, following consultation with key stakeholders, ceremonial gunfire from all saluting stations continues to be temporarily suspended due to national COVID-19 restrictions,” said a Ministry of Defence spokesperson to Yahoo UK. The Queen also canceled military gun salutes that were planned for her real birthday, back in April, according to Yahoo UK. These types of salutes are not only used for the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s birthdays, but also for Prince Charles’ birthday, coronation days, and royal births, Yahoo UK reported. Future events like these are being reviewed as they come and comply with the government’s coronavirus-related recommendations, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson added.