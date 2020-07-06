Prince Harry Admits There's One Thing He's Missing About Life in the UK

Britain's Prince Harry walks off the pitch to take his seat in the crowd to watch the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham stadium on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

Prince Harry may seem to be settling into life in America quite well alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. But, according to the former senior royal himself, there is one thing he’s really missing from his old home in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Harry surprised fans everywhere by making a special appearance in a video for England Rugby on Instagram.

Prince Harry kicks off the 2-minute video by simply stating, "We all miss rugby." He adds, although the coronavirus pandemic has forced the sport to be put on hold, it "hasn't taken away our spirit."

As Town & Country reported, Prince Harry has long been a supporter of the sport. He even serves as an Honorary President of England Rugby and as Vice-Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU). According to the official Royal Family website, Harry has also long been involved in “promoting the participatory legacy for rugby at grassroots level, especially the opportunities for children and young people to enjoy the game.”

The royal website further explained, in 2004, Harry spent part of his gap year training as an Assistant Development Officer with the (RFU). Once qualified, he took his new skills to schools and clubs around the United Kingdom and assisted community rugby coaches in their duties.

“Prince Harry believes that sport has the power to change lives for the better,” the royal website added. “He has championed access to sport for children and young people to give them confidence, and valuable life skills. He has also championed the value of sport in helping wounded servicemen become mentally and physically stronger as they recover from injury, through his work with Invictus.”