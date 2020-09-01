Prince Harry Spent the 23rd Anniversary of His Mother’s Death Planting Her Favorite Flowers in LA

Prince Harry is keeping his mother’s memory alive with two things she loved: flowers and charitable work.

Monday marked the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death. To honor her memory, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, spent the day planting flowers at Preschool Learning Center, a school that provides childcare to preschool-aged children from low-income families in Los Angeles. However, the duo didn’t plant just any flowers. According to reports, the royal couple, alongside the students, planted Forget-Me-Nots, which happened to be Princess Diana’s favorite flower.

"The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️" the school wrote in the caption of a new Instagram post. "In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱"

Town & Country reported, in addition to Forget-Me-Nots, Meghan and Harry also assisted the students in replanting their fall garden with more flowers and vegetables.

But, the couple didn’t stop there. As the Assistance League noted on Instagram, Meghan and Harry also stayed a bit longer after the gardening time was over to read books and sing nursery rhymes with the kids. They even “shared their appreciation for nature and helped instill the importance of healthy eating” with the students.

This isn’t the first time the couple has honored Diana with her favorite flower. In 2018, Harry planted the flower at his private garden at Kensington Palace. The flowers were then used as part of Meghan’s wedding bouquet so Diana could be a part of their special day.