We Finally Know What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Dance Song Was

In May 2018, millions around the globe woke up early or stayed up late to watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle to marry Prince Harry. At the time we learned all the details about their ceremony, her dress, and the guest list. But, there were a few details that were kept a close secret — until now.

Thanks to the new book, "Finding Freedom," co-written by BAZAAR's Royal Editor at Large, Omid Scobie, and royal correspondent Carolyn Durand, royal watchers are learning plenty of new facts about the royal couple. Those facts includes a few tidbits about their famous wedding, like the song they chose as their first dance.

People published a new excerpt from the book that revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose “I'm in Love” by Wilson Pickett as their first dance. And, according to an excerpt from the book, "Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception."

Prior to this revelation, the couple’s first dance song was heavily speculated to be “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. But, it could have also been a number by Sir Elton John, considering he did perform several songs at the couple’s wedding.

As multiple outlets noted, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle were interviewed for the book, nor did they have a say in the contents of the novel. However, the authors do note they relied heavily on interviews with people they say are close to the couple.