Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Volunteering With a Gang Rehabilitation Organization in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are truly putting their stamp on their new hometown of Los Angeles, California. Since moving to town a few months ago, the pair has remained busy making charitable appearances via social media and volunteering in-person for different organizations. And this week is no different as the duo was spotted on Thursday spending a bit of time at Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the city.

Specifically, Harry and Meghan spent time at Homeboy Industries Cafe assisting in the preparation of foods for vulnerable populations.

“Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday,” the cafe shared in an Instagram post showing off the couple at work. “Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.”

And truly, this is one program that’s seriously worthy of royal attention. As the organization went on to explain in the caption, “Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion.”

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, this may not be the first time Meghan has assisted the program. In fact, Scobie told Elle Magazine, Meghan likely met the organization’s leader, Father Boyle, some two decades ago.

Boyle reportedly told Scobie that at Homeboy the couple is known just as “Harry and Meghan” and not by their royal titles. ‘'They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and cafe. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality,’" Boyle told Scobie.