Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Returning to the UK Next Month — Here's What's on Their Itinerary

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts..."

Published on August 16, 2022
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom in September to support a few of their favorite charities.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple will fly back to Harry's homeland to attend several charitable events before jetting off to Germany to officially start the one-year countdown to 2023's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple shared with The Independent.

The itinerary, The Independent reported, will kick off on Sept. 5, when the couple visits Manchester to attend the One Young World summit, an organization bringing together young leaders, of which Harry is a counselor alongside other high-profile figures like Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to People, Harry and Meghan will then head to Germany on Sept. 6 for an Invictus Games events before returning to the United Kingdom on Sept. 8 to attend the WellChild Awards, which "celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives."

This trip will mark the first time the pair has returned to the United Kingdom since June when they were on hand for the Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

However, on this visit, it is unlikely Harry and Meghan will spend any time with the Queen as she is expected to be in her summer home in Balmoral. But there's still hope.

The United Kingdom is currently in the process of choosing a new prime minister, who is expected to be announced on Sept. 5. As The BBC notes, it is tradition for the Queen to meet the new prime minister upon their appointment — which means the timing could indeed be right for another royal family reunion.

