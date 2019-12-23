Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Spending Christmas in Canada

Image zoom CHRIS JACKSON/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing things their way when it comes to making royal holiday traditions.

After deciding to take some time off as a family in November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their son Archie, flew to the United States where they spent a quiet Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Though many royal watchers speculated that the couple would spend Christmas in the U.S. it looks like the entire family — including Doria — headed north for the big day.

The family, the Palace stated on Friday, will be “spending private family time in Canada.” In the confirmation sent to reporters, the palace spokesperson added, “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both...Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

It’s not a totally random choice for the couple. After all, Canada is still technically a part of the British Commonwealth and Meghan did spend several years in Toronto where she filmed her television show, Suits.

And there’s at least one person who’s very excited that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to spend their holiday in Canada — the country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

As to exactly how they’ll spend Christmas, well, that’s up to them. Although the palace did divulge there is likely a few outdoor activities in their future.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people,” the statement said, “and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”