Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Already Moved Their Dogs to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to move on with their lives. And it looks like they’ve started that process by moving their pets to Canada.

Just one week ago, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world by announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced in an Instagram post that was allegedly sent out prior to any discussions with the Queen. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The royals are apparently wasting no time with their adjustment, as it has been reported that their dogs are already in Canada awaiting Harry’s return.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan returned to the United Kingdom for just three days to attend one engagement with Harry before returning to Canada. On their return trip to the U.K., the couple didn’t even bother to bring Archie, who reportedly stayed in Canada with the nanny and their two dogs — Meghan’s older pup, Guy, and an unnamed puppy, who had traveled with the couple on their six-week holiday break.

Although it has not been revealed where exactly the couple is staying in Canada, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan was “whisked” back to the lavish estate where they spent their holiday break in Vancouver Island. There, the Daily Mail added, onlookers spotted a black labrador puppy that looked just like Harry and Meghan’s.

A royal insider confirmed to the Daily Mail that the dogs are indeed in Canada, adding that the pups may have been the “biggest clue, in hindsight, that they were unlikely to come back from this so-called holiday.” The source added, “Both the Duke and Duchess adore their dogs, and Guy has already been relocated from Canada to London once when Meghan moved over. She wouldn't have considered a move again for him if it wasn't going to be at least semi-permanent.”