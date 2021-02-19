Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially No Longer Working Members of the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially out as working members of the royal family. As a result, the couple will lose all of their honorary appointments.

In January 2020, the couple shocked the world by announcing their plans to leave royal family life behind and instead heading off to create their new beginning in Meghan's home state of California. Since then, the pair have been spotted working with charities in the state, and have brokered deals with Netflix to produce a suite of documentaries to come.

Beyond their new professional roles, the couple has also announced that their own little California royal family is growing. In February, the pair revealed they are expecting their second child sometime later this year.

Across the pond, a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace told reporters that the Queen has "written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service." The spokesperson added, "While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The statement continued by adding, the honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by Prince Harry and Meghan will now be revoked and redistributed to other working members of the family.

For their part, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told reporters the couple remained "committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

Their spokesperson added, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."