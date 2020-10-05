Meghan Markle Gives Rare Update About Archie

Since moving to the U.S. in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained rather tight-lipped about their personal life. But now, Meghan is giving a little hint of their life in Santa Barbara, specifically giving an update about their son, Archie.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard to mark the start of Black History Month in the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan said they are “doing well.” But perhaps more importantly added, Archie, their one-and-a-half-year-old, “is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy. He is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky."

This isn’t the only adorable update either. According to Town & Country, royal journalist Omid Scobie also recently shared that Archie has a cute habit of stepping into his parents' video calls. "I loved discovering [Harry and Meghan's] daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with," Scobie said on The HeirPod. "And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos."

Truly, the baby appears to be the light of their lives. As Town & Country also noted, in August, while on a call with a group of rugby players, Harry said his son is “loving” California life.

"It is fantastic... What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment, it is impossible to find any,” he shared. "But I got a little bit of space outside, which we are very fortunate to have. So, I need to get him playing some rugby league. But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and to see my son be able to be outside. Because I know just so many people have not had the opportunity in the last five months. So, our little man is our number one priority."