Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Date Night in Miami With J.Lo and A-Rod

Image zoom Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-royal life is off to a seriously fancy start.

Late last week, the newly minted Canadians jetted off to the warmer weather in Miami to attend the exclusive JPMorgan Miami billionaire's summit. Both Harry and Meghan spoke at the event, The BBC reported, however it remains unclear if either one was paid for their time (though some reports say the couple was paid upwards of $500,000 for appearing).

The event itself was surely spectacular, but what was perhaps even cooler for the royal duo was their dinner date earlier in the night with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Getty Images

According to Page Six, the royals dined with the former Yankee and his fiancé J.Lo on Thursday night at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

“Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner,” an onlooker told Page Six. “J.Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”

As for what the royal twosome discussed at the JPMorgan event, the BBC revealed that Meghan openly discussed her love for Harry before introducing him as the keynote speaker.

Once onstage, Harry discussed the importance of mental healthcare and his own struggles with mental health following his mother’s death.

"Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past three years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother," a source told Page Six. "He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional."

Harry even reportedly touched on their decision to walk away from their royal life. According to the Page Six source, he called it the right thing to do to “protect his family.”