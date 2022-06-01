The former royals and their children have arrived in the UK for the festivities.

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Up to During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — and Where They'll Be Staying

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

It's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the United Kingdom.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the former royals flew commercially with their kids Archie and Lilibet to join in the queen's platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend.

As for where they'll stay while visiting the U.K., it turns out they'll be on familiar turf — the pair have renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage, where they lived for a short time after their wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Frogmore is also reportedly where Queen Elizabeth will meet the couple's second child, Lilibet, who was named after the reigning monarch. No word yet on how long the couple plans to stay in the country, or if they will continue the lease on Frogmore so they can have a spot all their own for future trips.

The home has been occupied by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, however, they have reportedly left the home behind (and now even have plans to be globetrotters themselves, splitting time between the U.K. and Portugal).

In May, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed reports that they'd be heading back to Harry's homeland to honor his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her platinum jubilee celebrations, marking their first public appearance in the U.K. since they officially stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

According to British publication The Week, Harry and Meghan will likely attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday and a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. One place we know they won't be? On the balcony next to the Queen during the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

"After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen," a spokesperson confirmed to Harper's Bazaar.

Beyond the family meetings, the royals are expected to take part in a number of celebrations over the four-day festivities, including the Derby at Epsom Downs, the Big Jubilee Lunch, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and the main event — Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace.

There, the entire family will celebrate with performances by Queen featuring Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and Hans Zimmer, and many more.